Suspect caught after leading police on chase through southeast and southwest Houston

A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led them on a 90-mile-per-hour chase from southeast to southwest Houston late Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led them on a 90-mile-per-hour chase from southeast to southwest Houston late Monday night.

Police told ABC13 it all began just before 10:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where officers tried to stop the driver of a black Nissan Altima who was driving recklessly.

The driver refused to stop, sparking the chase.

Officials say that during the pursuit, he threw marijuana out of the car, then bailed out on foot onto Fonmeadow Drive near Haviland Street. Officials recovered the marijuana.

When the suspect ran off, he left the car in drive, causing the vehicle to hit a parked car.

Authorities caught him at an apartment complex. He had minor injuries to his feet.

Police did not answer whether the man was wanted on other charges.