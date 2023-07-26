SkyEye video shows 2 detained after traffic stop prompts police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have detained two people after a police chase across southwest Houston Wednesday morning.
The Houston Police Department confirmed the chase started as a traffic stop at 9400 Timberside Drive at about 10:45 a.m.
SkyEye flew over what appeared to be the end of the chase near Emancipation Avenue and Southmore.
Two people, a man and a woman, could be seen getting detained by officers outside a housing unit at the intersection.
HPD K9s were also deployed during the arrest.
