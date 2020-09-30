Driver running from cops slams into innocent family's vehicle in southeast Houston

The chase started as a traffic stop a little after 5 p.m., when police say the truck was apparently reported as stolen.
The driver of a brown pickup drove the wrong way into traffic on multiple occasions. The pursuit went on for nearly half an hour, going in circular loops near Telephone Road.
At one point, a driver nearly boxed in the suspect at a gas station before the person in the pickup managed to get away again.
After the pickup collided with the innocent family's Dodge Charger, two people were taken into custody by police.
