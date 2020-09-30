police chase

Driver running from cops slams into innocent family's vehicle in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A winding police chase ended when a driver in a pickup crashed into an innocent driver's vehicle on S. Wayside Drive. The family in the other vehicle included a child. They don't appear to have been seriously injured.

The chase started as a traffic stop a little after 5 p.m., when police say the truck was apparently reported as stolen.

The driver of a brown pickup drove the wrong way into traffic on multiple occasions. The pursuit went on for nearly half an hour, going in circular loops near Telephone Road.

At one point, a driver nearly boxed in the suspect at a gas station before the person in the pickup managed to get away again.

After the pickup collided with the innocent family's Dodge Charger, two people were taken into custody by police.
WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits
WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway




WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
EMBED More News Videos

Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase


MORE CHASES:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Lunch-time Houston police chase started with pistol-whipping
Texas sheriff indicted after chase suspect killed last year
Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash
Officers arrest suspect after chase and standoff in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
29-year-old woman reported missing in west Houston
All Game 2 runs scored by past and present Astros
Mayor Turner announces full police reform changes
Houston music venue holding its 1st shows during pandemic
District judge grants more time for baby on life support
6 women part of 'swatting' case not motivated by race, police say
Pasadena fun shop closing its doors for good
Show More
Shell plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide
Buses help bridge digital divide through this strategy
Two more fronts on the way to Houston
Beloved Texas burger chain debuts spicy chicken sandwich
$7.3M approved to help Harris Co. child care and job search
More TOP STORIES News