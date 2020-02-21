Police chase ends with overturned vehicle, suspect found shot

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A rollover crash in Webster is connected to a double shooting that occurred in Texas City, according to officials.

Investigators say two people were shot and killed on Thursday.

Police say the suspected shooter was believed to be on the run and later led officers on a chase.

The suspect ended up crashing his vehicle, causing it to flip over, on I-45 Gulf Freeway and Bay Area Blvd.

When police approached the car, the suspect was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

