Houston police say they have arrested a violent serial robber who targeted mostly Asian women with high-end purses and expensive jewelry.The robberies and burglaries occurred in southwest Houston and Harris County.Police say Derrick Mondell Rogers, 41, stalked and conducted surveillance on his victims before breaking into their homes.In one case, investigators say he struck a woman in the head with a brick before binding her with duct tape.Rogers is charged with five robberies, six burglaries, and family assault.