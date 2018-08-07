MADERA COUNTY

VIDEO: Police pull up as man jumps out of car and dances for Kiki Challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

A dashcam video showing a man dancing outside a moving car just as police pull up has law enforcement asking people to use common sense.

MADERA, California --
A dash cam video showing a man dancing outside a moving car just as police pull up has law enforcement asking people to use common sense.

Madera Police posted dash cam video on their Facebook page of a man outside his car, dancing for the Kiki Challenge just as police pull up. The man is seen jumping back into the car just as police turn on their lights.

In the post, police said no one was injured.

The Kiki Challenge, or In My Feelings Challenge, is a viral internet trend that has people jumping out of their cars in some videos and dancing to the song "In My Feelings" by Drake.

In the post, Madera Police ask people to use common sense and remind people that it is illegal for pedestrians to be in the roadway and for drivers to allow them to jump out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dancedashcam videomadera countyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Husband and wife accused of gruesome torture and murder
Haagen-Dazs creates giant habitat to save the bees
Inmates finding redemption through beauty
VIDEO: Sinkhole opens up in the middle of road
More madera county
Top Stories
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Show More
Save hundreds on back-to-school shopping at the thrift shop
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to boy robbed at lemonade stand
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
Houston Methodist celebrates new state-of-the art facility
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
More News