Deputy constable hurt in fiery NW Harris County crash

Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable injured in crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured early Sunday, including a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable, in a major crash in the Spring area.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Spears and Walters Road.

While it wasn't clear what led to the crash, the impact caused the other vehicle involved to roll, and the deputy constable's cruiser caught fire.

The driver had to be pulled from their vehicle by rescue crews, according to a lieutenant with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Both the deputy constable and the other driver involved were transported to hospitals, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Both were expected to survive, the lieutenant said.
