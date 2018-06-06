Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in car with family

A man charged in the murder of a grandmother in north Harris County has been arrested.

A man charged in the murder of a grandmother in north Harris County has been arrested.

Police say James Johnson, 23, got into an argument with some people at the La Escencia apartment complex on North Vista Drive. Johnson then opened fire on a car, hitting the mother of one of those he argued with.

Accused gunman on the run after killing Houston woman who was in car with family members
Deputies say a 42-year-old woman who was shot with her grandchildren in the car has died.



Investigators say Johnson shot at the 42-year-old woman's car as she drove away from the complex. Her 22-year-old daughter and 4 grandchildren were inside the vehicle at the time.

Suspect charged after allegedly shooting woman as she drove away with kids in car
James Johnson, 23, is accused of shooting a woman in the head as she drove away.

