Booby trap on bike path in Portland injuries bicyclist

EMBED </>More Videos

The three men responsible for setting the trap have been arrested.

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --
A woman bicycling was injured Friday after a booby trap was set up on a popular walking and bike path.

According to police, the trap was set intentionally.

The 3 men who were accused have since been arrested.

27-year-old Antonio R. Tolman-Duran, 21-year-old Dakota E. Murphy and 23-year-old Justin J. Jones were booked on assault and reckless endangering.

The woman says she always rides on the path. But Friday night, she was on a downhill and hit a snag. She rode right into several strings that had been tied up across the path.

They wrapped around her eyes, chin and neck.

She said she would have seen the strings but instead she was focused on three men running from the path, who police later found and arrested for setting the trap.

She and other cyclists along the path told us they're always on the lookout because this isn't the first time they've heard of something like this.

She knew right away to put her head down and let her helmet protect her, and she managed to stay upright on her bike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicyclewoman injuredOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Convenience store clerk shot and killed in northwest Houston
Carjacking suspect crashes into family SUV during chase
Police: Man shot multiple times in Bombshells parking lot
WEDDING CRASHER: Alex Bregman shows up to crash fans wedding
23 dead in massive wildfire in Northern California: Officials
College student from Houston escapes California wildfire
Woman shot in the head in southwest Houston, police say
Expect rain and storms late today and overnight | Sunday temps staying in low 50s
Show More
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce birth of daughter
Citizens help police officer arrest man crossing freeway
Clerk charged with hate crimes for chasing customers with knife
VIDEO: Food fight between Clear Brook and Clear Lake students
Houston civil rights activist Ovide Duncantell laid to rest
More News