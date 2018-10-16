Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver

Lucky Motorist; BCFR units responded to Interstate 95 NB MM197 in Rockledge this afternoon for a piece of plywood impaled into a windshield. The driver was unharmed and refused transport. #ROCKLEDGE #INTERSTATE95 #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #BREVARDCOUNTY #MOVEOVER pic.twitter.com/tF7IJCJuUe — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 12, 2018

One Florida driver went through a near "Final Destination" moment over the weekend when his vehicle was impaled by a piece of plywood.Photos of the incident surfaced through the Brevard County Fire Rescue's Facebook page. They say the incident occurred on Florida's I-95 when the plywood went through the driver's windshield.Fortunately, the driver was not injured, and officials say he refused to seek medical attention.