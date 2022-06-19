Pleasure Pier celebrates 10-year anniversary

GALVESTON, Texas -- Galveston's iconic Pleasure Pier celebrated its 10-year anniversary June 16.
The Gulfside tourist destination was the largest of its kind in the country in the late 1940s, and it was reconstructed and reopened in summer 2012.
Pleasure Pier features 16 rides and a variety of food venues and retail stores, including Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
