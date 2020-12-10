plane crash

Plane crashes near Manvel

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Brazoria County are investigating after a small plane crashed Thursday near a small airport.

It happened Thursday afternoon near Wolfe Airpark.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, if there were any injuries or fatalities, or if the plane originated from the small airport.

Video from SkyEye showed a single engine aircraft upside down in a field near Oil Field Road and Belcher Road. Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers were on the scene, as well as utility crews from CenterPoint Energy.

The plane may have struck power lines before crashing, according to an initial report from DPS.

Wolfe Airpark has a 2,900 foot turf runway and has approximately 77 aircraft based at the facility, according to airnav.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
