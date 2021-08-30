ABC13 hurricane guide

Here's where Louisiana residents can get food and shelter in Houston during Hurricane Ida

Louisianans, save this page! Here's a list of places in Houston with free food and shelter
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Louisianans, heads up! List of Houston places with food, shelter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians, it's time to do what we do best: step up, and help out.

Some businesses across the Houston area have decided to open their doors in effort to help those who evacuated before Ida made landfall on Sunday.

Below are some of the places offering free resources to evacuees.

Houston Astros Foundation



The Houston Astros Foundation has extended its Louisiana Relief Supply Drive at Minute Maid Park through Friday.

The hours will remain the same as earlier in the week, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the first two days of the supply drive, enough items were collected to fill four, 54-foot trailers that will be sent to Thibodeaux, Louisiana. They are expected to arrive on Friday morning.

The items collected from Friday's drive at the ballpark will be delivered to Louisiana next week.

The drive will accept the following:

  • Bottled water
  • Bug spray
  • Brooms
  • Garbage bags
  • Mops
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Laundry detergent and bleach
  • Hygiene products (toothpaste, shampoo, soap)
  • Baby products (including diapers and wipes)
  • Paper products
  • Plastic cutlery
  • Pet food


Donations are being accepted curb side on Crawford Street at the Union Street entrance.

For each donation, fans will receive two free tickets to the Sept. 6 Astros game versus the Seattle Mariners (two tickets per vehicle, while supplies last).



EMBED More News Videos

The emergency supply drive will accept a list of items that will be delivered to those in need in Louisiana who've been impacted by Hurricane Ida's damage.





Lakewood Church



Pastor Joel Osteen's ministry will be opening its doors for those who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.

They will also hold a collection drive on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is asking those who can donate to bring bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby wipes.

The address is 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027.



West Houston Assistance Ministries



WHAM is asking for help in serving the Louisiana residents who need food and toiletries.

The organization needs non-perishable food, toiletries, diapers (adult and child), water, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, and more.

It is also accepting gas cards to help Louisiana residents return home.

For those who decide to stay in Houston, WHAM says it will help evacuees with the funds to secure an apartment and provide assistance with finding jobs.

Donations can be dropped off Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10501 Meadowglen, Houston, Texas, 77042.

Monetary donations can also be made online. Be sure to indicate that your donation is for Hurricane Ida victims in the note section.

Houston Food Bank



The Houston Food Bank urgently needs volunteers to help them build more disaster boxes.

Individuals or groups can register online and find shifts that work for them.

Morning, afternoon and evening shifts are available this week.

You can also donate online to a network of food banks in storm-affected areas through Feeding America.



Gallery Furniture



Mattress Mack is allowing Louisiana residents who are evacuating because of harsh weather conditions to sleep in the showroom at his store on the North Freeway. The address is 6006 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076.



Gallery Furniture is partnering with several local non-profit organizations to gather non-perishable food items, diapers, pet food, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, hairbrushes, shampoo, feminine care products, activities for children and socks for evacuees.

Houstonians wanting to help out can drop off items through the end of the day at the North Freeway location. Volunteers will be packing up the items and distributing them to those in need.

Red Cross



The Red Cross has set up shelters around Houston for displaced Louisianans. The organization is looking for volunteers to help out at the shelters. You can find more information at redcross.org.

Anyone who needs a safe place should call 211, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app. You can also check with local officials and monitor local news for information on where to find emergency shelter.

Relief Gang



Houston rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are looking to help out anyone in need.

Evacuees in need can message the group on Instagram and follow their page for updates.

According to Trae, his organization is seeking a warehouse in Houston to stage a supply drive.

Houstonians interested in donating can text RELIEFGANG to 707070 or visit pledge.to/reliefgang.

This post will be continually updated throughout the storm. Check back for additional resources.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonlouisianahurricane idaabc13 instagram storiesabc13 hurricane guidetropical stormtropical weatherinstagram storieshurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
Texas leaders urge residents to 'stay off roads' as storm moves in
Residents debate if coastal barrier will help in hurricane protection
Hurricane season is here: 5 things you need to do right now
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News