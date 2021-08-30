Here's where Louisiana residents can get food and shelter in Houston during Hurricane Ida

Some businesses across the Houston area have decided to open their doors in effort to help those who evacuated before Ida made landfall on Sunday.
Below are some of the places offering free resources to evacuees.
Houston Astros Foundation
The Houston Astros Foundation has extended its Louisiana Relief Supply Drive at Minute Maid Park through Friday.
The hours will remain the same as earlier in the week, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After the first two days of the supply drive, enough items were collected to fill four, 54-foot trailers that will be sent to Thibodeaux, Louisiana. They are expected to arrive on Friday morning.
The items collected from Friday's drive at the ballpark will be delivered to Louisiana next week.
The drive will accept the following:
- Bottled water
- Bug spray
- Brooms
- Garbage bags
- Mops
- Cleaning supplies
- Laundry detergent and bleach
- Hygiene products (toothpaste, shampoo, soap)
- Baby products (including diapers and wipes)
- Paper products
- Plastic cutlery
- Pet food
Donations are being accepted curb side on Crawford Street at the Union Street entrance.
For each donation, fans will receive two free tickets to the Sept. 6 Astros game versus the Seattle Mariners (two tickets per vehicle, while supplies last).
Lakewood Church
Pastor Joel Osteen's ministry will be opening its doors for those who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.
They will also hold a collection drive on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is asking those who can donate to bring bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby wipes.
The address is 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027.
For those who become displaced from Hurricane Ida, Lakewood is open and prepared to accommodate as many as we can safely. We will also hold a collection drive Mon & Tues 8 am – 6 pm for those who can donate supplies: bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers & baby wipes. pic.twitter.com/lutOOe0q9o— Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) August 28, 2021
West Houston Assistance Ministries
WHAM is asking for help in serving the Louisiana residents who need food and toiletries.
The organization needs non-perishable food, toiletries, diapers (adult and child), water, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, and more.
It is also accepting gas cards to help Louisiana residents return home.
For those who decide to stay in Houston, WHAM says it will help evacuees with the funds to secure an apartment and provide assistance with finding jobs.
Donations can be dropped off Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10501 Meadowglen, Houston, Texas, 77042.
Monetary donations can also be made online. Be sure to indicate that your donation is for Hurricane Ida victims in the note section.
Houston Food Bank
The Houston Food Bank urgently needs volunteers to help them build more disaster boxes.
Individuals or groups can register online and find shifts that work for them.
Morning, afternoon and evening shifts are available this week.
You can also donate online to a network of food banks in storm-affected areas through Feeding America.
Gallery Furniture
Mattress Mack is allowing Louisiana residents who are evacuating because of harsh weather conditions to sleep in the showroom at his store on the North Freeway. The address is 6006 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076.
GF is loading up and on the way to assist our great friends in Louisiana. See a list of needed items to donate online here: https://t.co/VYEtsab7Gu. Louisiana residents are welcome to stay at GF Free on 8/29/21 with a LA id. God bless Louisiana, and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/lMfXIiOLmb— Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) August 29, 2021
Gallery Furniture is partnering with several local non-profit organizations to gather non-perishable food items, diapers, pet food, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, hairbrushes, shampoo, feminine care products, activities for children and socks for evacuees.
Houstonians wanting to help out can drop off items through the end of the day at the North Freeway location. Volunteers will be packing up the items and distributing them to those in need.
Red Cross
The Red Cross has set up shelters around Houston for displaced Louisianans. The organization is looking for volunteers to help out at the shelters. You can find more information at redcross.org.
Anyone who needs a safe place should call 211, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app. You can also check with local officials and monitor local news for information on where to find emergency shelter.
Relief Gang
Houston rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are looking to help out anyone in need.
Evacuees in need can message the group on Instagram and follow their page for updates.
According to Trae, his organization is seeking a warehouse in Houston to stage a supply drive.
Houstonians interested in donating can text RELIEFGANG to 707070 or visit pledge.to/reliefgang.
This post will be continually updated throughout the storm. Check back for additional resources.