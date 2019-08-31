Pilot and passenger walk away with minor injuries after plane crashes into pond in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A small plane crashed in a pond this morning near Farrell Rd. in Montgomery Co. Both pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries and where treated by EMS. Scene is secured by DPS. FAA is the lead investigating agency. pic.twitter.com/qFmOBy4xf5 — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) August 31, 2019

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working to determine what caused a plane to crash into a pond in Montgomery County Saturday morning.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a plane crash on Seven Coves Road near FM 2432.TxDPS tweeted out a photo showing the plane upside down in a body of water.Officials said the 50-year-old pilot and his passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.The FAA says they will investigate the crash.