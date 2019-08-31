Pilot and passenger walk away with minor injuries after plane crashes into pond in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working to determine what caused a plane to crash into a pond in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a plane crash on Seven Coves Road near FM 2432.

TxDPS tweeted out a photo showing the plane upside down in a body of water.



Officials said the 50-year-old pilot and his passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA says they will investigate the crash.

