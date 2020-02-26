87-year-old driver accidentally crashes into Pier 1 store in Kemah

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- An 87-year-old driver accidentally crashed into a Pier 1 Imports store Tuesday in Kemah, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a location on Marina Bay Drive.

"I was pulling in this car space here and hit the gas instead of the brake," said H.R. Phillips, who said the moment was scary.

Two employees were inside the store at the time, but they were not hurt.

The crash destroyed one of the store windows and a glassware display.

There's no word on how much the damage to the store will cost.

Police say Phillips won't be cited.
