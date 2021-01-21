Pickup truck lands up-right after crashing into I-45 embankment in N Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a pickup truck stuck vertically on the side of an embankment in north Houston overnight.Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a man crashed his pickup truck on I-45 North Freeway near Parker Road.His truck was badly damaged when it ended up vertically, leaning against the embankment.Houston Fire Department crews had to use a ladder to help get the driver down from his truck. The man was not injured in the crash.The driver reportedly thought he saw an entrance ramp, went up an embankment, and fell off the wall on the side of the freeway.Police are investigating the crash. Officials say the driver was being tested for intoxication.