Pickup truck lands up-right after crashing into I-45 embankment in N Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a pickup truck stuck vertically on the side of an embankment in north Houston overnight.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a man crashed his pickup truck on I-45 North Freeway near Parker Road.

His truck was badly damaged when it ended up vertically, leaning against the embankment.

Houston Fire Department crews had to use a ladder to help get the driver down from his truck. The man was not injured in the crash.

The driver reportedly thought he saw an entrance ramp, went up an embankment, and fell off the wall on the side of the freeway.

Police are investigating the crash. Officials say the driver was being tested for intoxication.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston fire departmentcar accidentrescuetrucks
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cy-Fair fire crews revive dad and daughter in dangerous rescue
Biden draws criticism in Texas for blocking Keystone permit
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Aldi, Trader Joe's and others will pay workers to get a vaccine
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Fog Advisory cancelled, still an issue for some on AM commute
Show More
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
Student loan relief to be extended through September
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Legal experts weigh-in on Biden's immigration proposal
More TOP STORIES News