50 years ago: Then - Miss America Phyllis George talks to ABC13 about women's liberation during visit to Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've been digging into our film archives for a glimpse of the distant past, and we found Miss America at the time, Phyllis George, talking about women's liberation during a visit to Houston on January 17, 1971.

"You know, I feel like I'm as liberated as anyone. I can choose who to marry, whether I want to go to work or not, how many children I want to have. I don't want to be known as one of the guys certainly," George said. "It depends on the individual, and I think that, you know, I'm from Denton, Texas, and I haven't been exposed to women's lib that much."

But George did blaze a trail for some women.

In 1975, she was hired as a co-host of the CBS Sports pre-show "The NFL Today," becoming one of the first women to hold an on-air position in national sports broadcasting.

READ MORE: Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70

Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's "The NFL Today," has died. She was 70.



