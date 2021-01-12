50 years ago: Then - Miss America Phyllis George talks to ABC13 about women's liberation during visit to Houston

"You know, I feel like I'm as liberated as anyone. I can choose who to marry, whether I want to go to work or not, how many children I want to have. I don't want to be known as one of the guys certainly," George said. "It depends on the individual, and I think that, you know, I'm from Denton, Texas, and I haven't been exposed to women's lib that much."
But George did blaze a trail for some women.
In 1975, she was hired as a co-host of the CBS Sports pre-show "The NFL Today," becoming one of the first women to hold an on-air position in national sports broadcasting.
