Woman opens retirement home for older dogs

Laurie Dorr recently opened Finally Home, a rescue and retirement home for senior dogs.
Dorr understands and accepts that most of her seniors have come here to finish out what's left of their lives.
"I feel good that they're going to have a good life here, even though it may be short," said Dorr.
The rescue is a mix of her own longtime pets with other older dogs she's adopted from shelters as far away as Mississippi.
She hopes to eventually house as many as 10 to 15 senior dogs at her five-acre home. The pups even have a pool to go for a nice relaxing swim to ease their aching joints.
"It doesn't happen overnight. You have to show the dogs that no one here is going to hurt them," said Dorr. "You know that it's a safe place that this is their home now."
Registered with the state and a recognized non-profit, Dorr hopes that will encourage public donations.
According to WMTW, local pet shops have already donated food and other supplies. Any funding she receives will go straight to the dog's much needed dog care.
"It's the vet's costs that I think I'm really trying to build a little fund for," said Dorr.
So far, all the dogs seem to be adapting to their new surroundings.
Dorr knows emotionally exactly what she's getting into, but the chance to give some stray or abandoned older dog a happy and healthy final home is worth whatever length of attachment.
"I'll know the last, however long they spent here was good," said Dorr. "So that will make me feel better."
