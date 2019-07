Shelter opens for older dogs who don't get adopted

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KTRK) -- A shelter called Shep's Place has opened to take in older dogs who have no place to go.John Wayne does not act like a senior dog even though he's 10 years old. He spent the majority of his life in an animal shelter, passed over for adoption. Now, he's at Shep's Place.The shelter is a rest-of-life home for older dogs who don't get adopted. According to KMBC, the facility can house up to 20 dogs."Our central mission is to give them a good quality of life. If that means them staying here forever, we're happy with that because we love them," Russell Clothier said.Rusty, a 14-year-old dog, was found abandoned on the side of the road. One hip surgery later, he's in a loving, caring environment."These older dogs still have a lot of life to live," Clothier said.The shelter has been open for two weeks. Clothier said volunteers and donations are needed to make Shep's Place work long term.