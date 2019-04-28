Shelter opens for older dogs who don't get adopted

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KTRK) -- A shelter called Shep's Place has opened to take in older dogs who have no place to go.
John Wayne does not act like a senior dog even though he's 10 years old. He spent the majority of his life in an animal shelter, passed over for adoption. Now, he's at Shep's Place.
The shelter is a rest-of-life home for older dogs who don't get adopted. According to KMBC, the facility can house up to 20 dogs.
"Our central mission is to give them a good quality of life. If that means them staying here forever, we're happy with that because we love them," Russell Clothier said.
Rusty, a 14-year-old dog, was found abandoned on the side of the road. One hip surgery later, he's in a loving, caring environment.
"These older dogs still have a lot of life to live," Clothier said.
The shelter has been open for two weeks. Clothier said volunteers and donations are needed to make Shep's Place work long term.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Shep's Place.
