U.S. & WORLD

WHOA! Fla. fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion

EMBED </>More Videos

Lexis Chancey put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't stave off a hungry shark that decided it wanted her catch as she fished recently off the Florida coast. (Ben Chancey via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
STUART, Fla. --
A woman fishing off the Florida coast put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't stave off a hungry shark that decided it wanted her catch.

Lexis Chancey was fishing on a small boat near Stuart, Florida, when the spectacular scene unfolded. Footage shot for the digital fishing show "Chew On This" showed Chancey working to reel the fish in as one of her companions noticed the approaching sharks.

"Lex, they're coming! Go go go go go!" a man yelled encouragingly from another boat. "They're underneath the boat! Don't stop, don't stop!"

Chancey briefly managed to pull the fish above the surface of the water before the shark grabbed hold. A short battle ensued and, after the shark pulled Chancey's small boat across the water with the force of its fins, the creature snatched its next meal off her line and swam away.

A visibly shaken Chancey later quipped that she was so nervous during the encounter that she had sweat all over the seat of the small boat.

VIDEO: Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast
EMBED More News Videos

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalssharksfishingu.s. & worldflorida
U.S. & WORLD
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
A look back at women murdered while jogging
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News