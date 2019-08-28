Pets & Animals

Viral 26-pound cat has a home; Philadelphia shelter received over 3,000 applications

PHILADELPHIA -- Now to big update on a "big-boned" boy who captured the internet's heart last week.

We are happy to report that the 26-pound-shelter cat "Mr. B" now has a home.

Morris Animal Refuge posted a photo of their huge star, known affectionately as "a chonk of a chonk" online, relaxing in his new bathroom sink.

The shelter received more than 3,000 applications for the tubby tabby, but after careful consideration, he was placed with one of their existing foster families.

Morris says they discovered that Mister B has some underlying health and behavioral issues and the family has embraced cats with similar needs in the past.

The shelter plans to keep fans of the full-figured feline updated on his journey through their social media pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphia newscatspetsanimalsphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman flees salon without paying for $2,000 worth of Botox
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Girl with special needs unable to get to school over address
Couple with special needs engaged after heartwarming proposal
Show More
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
Some rain and heat relief this week
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
More TOP STORIES News