animal news

VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant in Australia, waits in line

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- So a confident pelican walks into a fish and chips restaurant in Australia... and actually waits in line!

This happened in Kiama, New South Wales, grabbing the attention of diners. Video posted to YouTube on October 13 shows the unusual incident.

Everyone is weirdly calm, and someone even let their child stand right next to it.

The pelican ended up leaving without any food -- guess he couldn't pay his bill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videobuzzworthyaustraliabirdsanimal newsanimalu.s. & worldanimalsviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Researchers using fitbits on cows to monitor activity
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Bear parkours down staircase in Lake Tahoe house
Baby goats just want to have fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family demands answers after Alvin police killed man
Police search for suspect in rash of church burglaries
Game room security guard says he was shot 9 times by robbers
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
Show More
Astros pitcher and reporter wife open up about pregnancy journey
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
City workers go beyond collecting trash to help students
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
More TOP STORIES News