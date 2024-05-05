Escaped zebra captured after being on the run for nearly a week in Washington

NORTH BEND, Washington -- A missing zebra that was on the run for nearly a week after escaping a trailer in Washington state was corralled this weekend, officials announced Saturday.

The female mare, named Shug, was one of four zebras that escaped from a trailer near North Bend, Washington -- approximately 30 miles east of Seattle -- on April 28, according to a press release from Regional Animal Services of King County.

The group of zebras was being transported from Winlock, Washington, to Anaconda, Montana, when the animals got loose while the owner had reportedly stopped to fix a problem with the trailer, the organization said, noting the other three zebras were recaptured within hours of the escape.

Shug, however, departed from the trailer's location off Interstate 90 and traversed the foothills of the Cascade Mountain Range for six days, "occasionally being spotted by residents and causing international sensation," according to the organization.

On Friday, the viral search for Shug came to a close when the animal was captured by a group of private citizens and animal control officers from Regional Animal Services of King County.

Shug was located in the woods in the Riverbend neighborhood, according to the organization.

"The zebra seemed to be in good condition despite her nearly week-long adventure in the woods," Regional Animal Services of King County said.

The organization said it would announce additional details on the recapture of Shug soon, but noted the zebra will continue its original journey to Montana.