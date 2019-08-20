Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear breaks into Truckee home, rummages through fridge

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Video shows when a bear breaks into a home in Northern California while two teen boys were inside.

The incident happened in a home in Truckee, north of Lake Tahoe.

Video shows when the bear enters and then makes itself right at home. It opened the kitchen fridge and also checked out the kitchen counter.

The bear then sat down on the living room floor to snack on something it found in the kitchen.

The teens inside called the local sheriff for help.

When the sheriff arrived, the bear ran off, back into the woods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbearanimalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 inmates escape from Liberty Co. Jail through hole in fence
UH student abducted by man with gun at Kemah gas station
Walmart shoppers rush for exits amid threat at Houston store
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
New liquidation store offering Black Friday-style deals
4-year-old was inside home during SW Houston home invasion
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Show More
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle over sandwiches
Police arrest armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms this weekend
More TOP STORIES News