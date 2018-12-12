Turkey gone wild chases boy trying to walk home from school

This testy turkey was in hot pursuit of a Wisconsin boy who was trying to walk home from school when a good Samaritan in an SUV came to the rescue.
The boy was walking home from school when the bird gave chase in the bicycle lane.
The driver of an SUV got between the boy and the turkey, ending the pursuit.
The man who shot the video says the driver in the SUV gave the child a ride home.
