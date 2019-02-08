HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are searching for several fugitives accused of abusing dogs. The following are just some of the cases.
Police say last August, Robert Turner abandoned his two dogs when he moved.
A neighbor called police when they saw the dogs chained in a backyard with no food or water.
The dogs were there at least nine days and suffered from heartworm and parasites.
Meanwhile, Gregoria Benavides is wanted for neglecting her two dogs in Baytown.
They were emaciated and suffered from hair loss.
Animal control impounded the dogs when one of them got loose and killed a neighbor's dog.
Finally, Alan Montelongo is accused of killing his dog in a fit of anger.
Police say he picked the dog up and repeatedly threw it against several walls.
Instead of burying it, he threw it in the trash.
Crime stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help them find these fugitives.
You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS or online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.