Theodore the dog looks almost unrecognizable, but still recovering

A badly abused dog found in Baytown is on the road to recovery!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rottweiler that was abused and left by the side of the road in Baytown has a new leash on life.

Theodore was covered in sores, his paws swollen, and he also had a deep laceration around his neck from a collar digging into his skin. The collar was so tight, a sac of fluid developed under the dog's neck.

Now, Theodore is getting the love and care he needs.

Brittaney Everett of Chip N Snip, an animal rescue organization based in Baytown, was notified that someone had spotted Theodore on the side of the road, and she drove out to find him.

"He was very critical," said Brady Hanson of the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic in Groves. "He's got severe systemic illness associated with the skin and chronic abuse and neglect."

Hanson says Theodore is stable and improving every day. He is rid of fleas and ticks which has made him much more comfortable.

His neck wound is being treated with antibiotics and laser therapy.

Chip N Snip says Theodore will be looking for his forever home in about two months.

Donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of treatments for Theodore and can be made via Paypal on the Chip N Snip website, or via phone by calling the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic.
