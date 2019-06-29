Astros' Lance McCullers and wife Kara expecting baby girl this new year

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his wife Kara announced they're expecting a baby girl this new year, and they couldn't be more excited.
The couple shared the big news in a surprise Instagram post and Twitter video on Saturday.
👼💗 @karaleighhh pic.twitter.com/voUjHq9CY4— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) June 29, 2019
The announcement comes just a few months after McCullers' teammate Josh Reddick announced he and his wife are expecting twin boys in October.
It's safe to say the Astros fan base is growing!