Astros' Lance McCullers and wife Kara expecting baby girl this new year

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's another Astros baby on the way!Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his wife Kara announced they're expecting a baby girl this new year, and they couldn't be more excited.The couple shared the big news in a surprise Instagram post and Twitter video on Saturday.The announcement comes just a few months after McCullers' teammate Josh Reddick announced he and his wife are expecting twin boys in October.It's safe to say the Astros fan base is growing!