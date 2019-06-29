Astros' Lance McCullers and wife Kara expecting baby girl this new year

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's another Astros baby on the way!

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his wife Kara announced they're expecting a baby girl this new year, and they couldn't be more excited.



The couple shared the big news in a surprise Instagram post and Twitter video on Saturday.



The announcement comes just a few months after McCullers' teammate Josh Reddick announced he and his wife are expecting twin boys in October.

It's safe to say the Astros fan base is growing!
