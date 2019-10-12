Pets & Animals

Officials warn Texas A&M students not to touch bats spotted at football stadium

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Aggie fans are getting pumped for their big game against Alabama this weekend, but the university is sending a warning about some not-so friendly fans.

Thousands of fans usually fill the stands on Aggie game days at Kyle Field, but among them was one you might not expect.

"Everyone was like 'It's a bat, it's a bat," fan Amber Stone said.

While Stone and her friend Madelyn Mayrgundter stood in the stands during the Auburn game, they noticed a bat flying around their section.

"I was just shocked to see it on me. I just had the immediate reaction to wipe it off," Mayrgundter said.

"Everyone around me was like freaking out and I slightly had a panic attack," Stone said.

She said she picked up the bat with a tee-shirt and went to look for help.

"I looked for the most important person I could find, which was a police officer, and I went up to her and was like 'Hey, yo, I have a bat," Stone said.

The director of environmental health and safety for Texas A&M University, Christina Robertson, says Stone did the right thing by getting help.

"If you see a bat don't touch it. It's best to avoid contact all together," Robertson said.

She says the university has taken steps, like putting up special nets, to help with the problem.

"There are still some that come and try to find a home there, so the best advice I have is try to avoid them where ever possible," Robertson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexas a&m universityfootballbats
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed while trying to stop purse snatchers in SW Houston
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Elderly woman dies after her rapist sentenced to prison
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Show More
Here's what the Astros will be paying some of their stars in 2020
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
Astros fans turn side hustle into thriving t-shirt biz
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
More TOP STORIES News