State troopers introduce 4 new canines for drug detection

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- There are four new law dogs that will help state troopers search for illegal drugs.Four troopers and their canine partners graduated from a nine-week training program on Friday.The dogs are named Fia, Razor, Tayson and Duke.One dog came from the Department of Homeland Security and the other three from donations.The troopers and canines will be stationed in Eagle Pass, Kingsville, Alpine, and El Paso.