GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Service dog 'Sully HW Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The service dog that provided support and companionship to President George H.W. Bush in his final months will go on to help wounded soldiers.


President Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter when he received the dog in June.



Bush said that Sully is a beautifully trained golden lab from America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York and that he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans. The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

After the president's passing, America's VetDogs told ABC13 they were deeply saddened and that they were truly honored to have placed Sully, who was specifically matched with the president to provide support during his daily activities.

Sully had his own Instagram account., where photos were posted of the pair regularly, like this shot of them voting in November.


Later this week, Sully will return back to America's VetDogs in Smithtown, New York for a temporary stay throughout the holiday season before joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program. Sully will be working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time," said John Miller, President and CEO of America's VetDogs. "It was truly an honor to have provided service dog Sully to be by the president's side for the past several months. As a true patriot and a visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people."

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, follow the Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldservice animalgeorge h.w. bushdogsveterans
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
'Thousand points of light' and Bush 41's legacy of volunteerism
Details on Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush'
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More george h.w. bush
PETS & ANIMALS
New Orleans zoo caring for 2 injured sea lions
Shark attacks boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Dog overcome with joy after owner comes home from deployment
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Details on Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush'
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
GRAB A JACKET: Meteorologist David Tillman says the forecast is clear and cool
Houston: A Tribute to President George HW Bush
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Defense dominates as Texans win 9th straight game
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Show More
Barbara Bush reads George HW Bush's letter remembering Robin
Big rig fire shuts down I-10 at San Jacinto River
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display
Shark attacks boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
More News