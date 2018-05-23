PETS & ANIMALS

Rehabbed sea turtles released in Galveston on World Turtle Day

Rehabilitated turtles released to wild along Galveston (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On World Turtle Day, the NOAA Galveston Lab released sea turtles that have completed their rehabilitation at the NOAA Sea Turtle Hospital and the Moody Gardens Aquarium.

Experts released 10 Kemp's ridleys, 1 large loggerhead, and 21 green sea turtles with the assistance of Moody Gardens, the Houston Zoo, TIRN and TAMUG and the local Master Naturalists.
Sea turtle release in Galveston



For many watching the release, it was a moment of reflection.

"It was a good reminder that they are out there and when they come on our beaches, they get stranded," an onlooker said.

The frigid winter along the coast stranded nearly 3,000 green sea turtles.

It is a federal offense to touch/handle the turtles. The fines are up to $25,000.

If you happen to come near one, call 1-866-TURTLE5.
