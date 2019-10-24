Pets & Animals

Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing

It's a sentence that sounds too ridiculous to be true -- not only can rats learn to drive tiny cars, but they actually find it relaxing.

Video from the Lambert Behavioral Neuroscience Laboratory at the University of Richmond shows little rats driving little rat-sized vehicles.

Dr. Kelly Lambert and her team constructed the tiny cars from clear plastic food containers in order to study cognitive function.

They then rigged the vehicles with an aluminum floor and three copper bars that made the cars go left, right or straight, depending on which one was pressed.



That means the rats not only learned to press the gas, they learned to steer different targets on the maze.

The reward for driving? A Froot Loop cereal piece.

Even more interesting? Dr. Lambert's team found that learning to drive actually relaxed the rats, noticing a drop in their stress levels when they mastered the new skill.

But, just like many humans, they were not as comfortable being passengers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsratsresearchscience
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School employee charged in crash that injured student
Justin Verlander still seeking 1st career win in World Series
Teen arrested with $1,200 in fake World Series tickets
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Astro dog cheers up patients at Hermann Hospital
Professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes
Show More
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting self inside home
Judge issues new evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Driver killed in possible racing crash that split car in half
57-year-old man with reported dementia missing
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
More TOP STORIES News