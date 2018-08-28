PETS & ANIMALS

Deputies rescue puppies after their mother found dead inside cage in Cypress home

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's rescued two malnourished puppies from a home in Cypress.

Officials say the puppies were found in a garage in the 19800 block of Mallard Point Court on August 24.

Deputies told Eyewitness News that the puppies were found with discernible skeletal structures and a severe skin condition.

The puppies' mother was found dead in the home's backyard. Authorities say she was kept in a metal cage, in the heat, for an extended period of time without shelter or water.

The terrier-mix siblings were taken to the Houston Humane Society, where they are being treated for mange.

Precinct 5 deputies are investigating the circumstances of the home.
