The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's rescued two malnourished puppies from a home in Cypress.Officials say the puppies were found in a garage in the 19800 block of Mallard Point Court on August 24.Deputies told Eyewitness News that the puppies were found with discernible skeletal structures and a severe skin condition.The puppies' mother was found dead in the home's backyard. Authorities say she was kept in a metal cage, in the heat, for an extended period of time without shelter or water.The terrier-mix siblings were taken to the Houston Humane Society, where they are being treated for mange.Precinct 5 deputies are investigating the circumstances of the home.