Houston police called to get clumsy deer out of home it broke into

OH, DEER! HPD helps get wild animal out of home

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
This home invasion was truly out of the ordinary.

A deer broke into a home after wandering the yard and making its way through a window.

The homeowner wasn't there at the time, but his kids called him and his wife, and they suggested they call police or animal control.


HPD got the situation under control, letting the bewildered creature off with a warning.
