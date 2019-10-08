Pets & Animals

Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say

Dogs could add years to your life, according to new research from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from four million people in six countries.



They found dog owners had a lowered risk of dying early by 24%.

For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.



A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.
