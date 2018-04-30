PETS & ANIMALS

Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59 near Cleveland

Gator wrangled off Highway 59 (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police and firefighters were called to a different type of emergency overnight, when a huge alligator needed to be wrangled off of Highway 59.

Chance Ward says he captured the creature, along with help from Cleveland police and firefighters.

Big gator found on Highway 59


The gator is 11-feet, 6-inches long.

At one point, Ward pulled over and snapped a photo of the gator in front of Whataburger.


He says he's naming the gator George and it's now in a safe place until it can be safely relocated to a natural habitat.
