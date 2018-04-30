EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3408624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Big gator found on Highway 59

Police and firefighters were called to a different type of emergency overnight, when a huge alligator needed to be wrangled off of Highway 59.Chance Ward says he captured the creature, along with help from Cleveland police and firefighters.The gator is 11-feet, 6-inches long.At one point, Ward pulled over and snapped a photo of the gator in front of Whataburger.He says he's naming the gator George and it's now in a safe place until it can be safely relocated to a natural habitat.