Meet all the adorable babies born at the Houston Zoo in 2020

Hip, Hippo Yay! Welcome the 450-pound male pygmy hippopotamus named Silas to the Houston Zoo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When looking back at 2020, it's nor surprising that many of us are looking for something to lighten the mood. Fortunately, the Houston Zoo some of the cutest reasons to celebrate, spreading their adorable baby animal cheer! Here are a few of the animals they welcomed to the herd since last spring.The zoo welcomed a male giant anteater baby on the evening of March 31 to mom Olive. Giant anteaters spend the first few weeks of life clinging to their mothers and will typically hitch a ride on mom's back for almost 12 months. Even though he's almost as big as Olive at nine months old, Traci can still be found on her back sometimes at the zoo's newest addition, South America's Pantanal.In theearlyhours of April 10, amaleSchmidt's red-tailed monkey wasbornto motherNjeriandwas named Peter Rabbit in honor of Easter weekend.Peterwas hand-raised by keepers and veterinary staff members after the infant could no longer hold on to mom before reuniting with mom full-time in August.On May 12, 29-year-oldAsian elephant Shanti gave birthto a 326-pound male calf after a short labor. Immediately following his birth, the elephant team and veterinary staff saw that he was hemorrhaging severely from his umbilicus. Upon further investigation, they determined that he tore a vessel in his umbilical cord during birth. The team acted quickly to sedate the one-hour-old calf and get him into emergency surgery. The Houston Zoo veterinarians performed the 30-minute procedure to find the torn vessel, stop the bleeding, and close the hole in the calf's abdomen. Nelson is thriving under the care of his keepers, and now weighs nearly 1,000 pounds. Guests can see Nelson, and the rest of the herd, in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat.On June 16, three Madagascar lesser hedgehog tenrecs were born at 11a.m.The tiny newborns weighed only 10 grams (small enough to fit on a small spoon) at birthand are now 10 times their birth weight. The tenrecs at the Houston Zoo live behind the Children's Zoo and participate in educational programs and keeper talks. They are ambassador animals helping to educate guests the importance of saving their counterparts, and other animals, around the world.On July 19, the Houston Zoo welcomed ababy okapito the world. Mom Sukari (13) delivered the calf in the okapi yard, and within the hour, the calf stood with help from mom. She made her public debut on August 12. The Zoothen held a public naming contest, and the name that was chosen was Kivuli, which means "Shadow" in the Swahili language.TheHouston Zoo's maleeasternbongoBobbyis a daddy,times three! Overa span ofthree and a halfweeks, the three femalebongos eachgave birth to healthy calves.Penelopegave birth on July 21 to a male calf, Bernadetteon July 29 to afemale, and Lilyis the most recent mother, birthing hermalecalf on Aug. 15.All three baby bongos and their mothers can be seen daily in the bongo yard at the Houston Zoo.In the fall, the Herpetology department welcomed some of theZoo's smallest new additions, two Santa Catalina Island rattlesnakes and 40 Bornean eared frogs. The rattlesnakes' birth is an important event, both for the SSP population and for the Houston Zoo, as these offspring are not only genetically valuable, but this was also the first time this species has reproduced at the Houston Zoo.And last, but not least! Ababy howler monkey, named Marlie, was born on Nov. 17 to mom Charlie and dad Howie. Both mom and baby are healthy, and after spending time together bonding, they can now be seen with the rest of the howler monkey family inSouth America's Pantanal.