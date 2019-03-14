Pets & Animals

Injured bald eagle rescued from subway tracks near Washington, D.C.

Injured bald eagle rescued from tracks near Washington, D.C. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2019.

An injured bald eagle is recovering after it was rescued from the subway tracks near Washington D.C.

The eagle was spotted on the tracks in Landover, Maryland during rush hour Wednesday night.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority was live-tweeting as the events unfolded.



Some of the trains were delayed so that the bird could be rescued.

Animal Control personnel were called to the scene and briefed by rail officials before going out on the tracks. The rescue team of 8 individuals boarded a train to move to closer to the eagle's location.

Crews were able to safely get the eagle off the tracks.



Wildlife officials say the 5-year-old bald eagle had multiple fractures in its right wing.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is waiting to see if Tri State Bird Rehab in Delaware will be able to care for the majestic bird, ABC affiliate WJLA-TV reports.

The eagle's rescue caught the attention of many including U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen who tweeted, "If this is a metaphor for our country, @WMATA saving this injured bald eagle, our national bird, should be a good sign for the future. Thanks to @MarylandDNR's team and all those who came to the rescue!"

