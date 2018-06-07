HORSES

Apache, a horse orphaned after Harvey, becomes internet star over his reaction to new mare

Horse orphaned after Harvey goes nuts over mare

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
A horse orphaned by Hurricane Harvey is becoming an internet video star for his reaction to a new mare in his life.

Apache, a brown and white horse, was captured on video following the new mare at his home in Manvel. Apache trots alongside the girl, with only a wire fence separating them.

The problem for Apache, though, was that the mare wasn't alone. She had been accompanied by a miniature horse.

As the mare and the miniature horse trot out of frame, Apache pauses then kicks up and runs toward the opposite direction.

According to Oslynn Foy, the horse's handler, Apache is usually quiet and never runs.

The mare was introduced because Apache had been alone for the last six months. Foy took ownership of Apache after his old owners lost their property due to Harvey.

The mare, though, came with the mini horse named Papi, who acts more like her bodyguard.

It's unclear whether Foy intends to set up Apache and the mare without Papi in the middle. But, if the video illustrates anything, somebody is mane over hooves in love.

Only in Texas: Horse spotted running on US 59
Horse spotted running on U.S. 59 Sunday afternoon.

