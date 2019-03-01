Pets & Animals

Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach. Watch the report in the video player above.

CALIFORNIA -- A bizarre-looking, gigantic fish washed up on the shores of South California.

The animal is known as a hoodwinker sunfish.

This seven-foot wide behemoth was discovered on the beach last week.

The only known sightings of the hoodwinker sunfish in modern history are from the other side of the world - in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile.

There is no word what caused this particular hoodwinker to seemingly stray so far from home.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniabizarrebuzzworthyanimal newsus world
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly Lyft crash in Clear Lake
Fire destroys hoarder house in NW Harris County
After 'botch,' Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
Clear Creek HS teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Man assaults 12-year-old girl he met on Tinder: police
Black box recovered from cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Andre Johnson hired by Texans as special adviser
Show More
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Man officially declared innocent in HPD officer's murder
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
WANTED: Man allegedly hid in woman's car then robbed her
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
More TOP STORIES News