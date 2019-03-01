Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach

CALIFORNIA -- A bizarre-looking, gigantic fish washed up on the shores of South California.The animal is known as a hoodwinker sunfish.This seven-foot wide behemoth was discovered on the beach last week.The only known sightings of the hoodwinker sunfish in modern history are from the other side of the world - in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile.There is no word what caused this particular hoodwinker to seemingly stray so far from home.