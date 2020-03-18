Pets & Animals

Get free pet food for your furry friends at this pantry

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group is making it easier for pet owners struggling to find food for their pets or struggling to pay for it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston Humane Society and Exclusive Furniture teamed up to create a free pet food pantry.

Those who have extra pet food can drop it off at any Exclusive Furniture location around town.

Pet owners can pick up food at the Houston Humane Society on Almeda Road starting Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The pet food pantry will last the following week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Owners will have to fill out a form online before arrival, so that volunteers can figure out how much pet food will be distributed.
At arrival, pet owners will drive up and the pet food will be brought out without anyone having to get out of the car.
The Houston Humane Society is also looking for cash donations.

