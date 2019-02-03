Harris County Pct. 4 deputy rescues helpless goat

DEPUTY RESCUES GOAT IN NEED!



Earlier Today, Constable Mark Herman's office received a call about an aggressive goat but all they found was a goat in need of a little help. The goat was cared for and taken to a safe place for the night.#allinadayswork pic.twitter.com/GbseGyKME6 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 2, 2019

A Precinct 4 deputy went above and beyond for a four legged citizen.The department tweeted out a photo of the rescue. It says they received a call about an aggressive goat, but all they found was a goat in need of a little help.The goat was cared for and taken to a safe place for the night with the hashtag #allinadayswork.