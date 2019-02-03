PETS & ANIMALS

Harris County Pct. 4 deputy rescues helpless goat

A Precinct 4 deputy went above and beyond for a four legged citizen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The department tweeted out a photo of the rescue. It says they received a call about an aggressive goat, but all they found was a goat in need of a little help.


The goat was cared for and taken to a safe place for the night with the hashtag #allinadayswork.
