Four puppies are safe after some good Samaritans and a group of Houston firefighters came to their rescue in Kingwood.Peyton Peebles tells Eyewitness News the four puppies went into hiding in a storm drain on Wednesday after one of their siblings was hit by a car on Dogwood Lane.Sadly, the puppy didn't make it, leaving the remaining animals very afraid.Peyton says she and her wife Brenda did their best to coax the puppies out from the storm drain, but they wouldn't budge.Thursday afternoon, a firefighter and Brenda both climbed into the storm drain to free the puppies, who are now safe at HFD Station 102.Firefighters gave the pups a good bath and some food, and the couple is now hoping to find forever homes for the dogs.