ANIMAL RESCUE

Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters in Kern County helped rescue a tortoise named "Bentley" after the 25-year-old became trapped in a hole. (Kern County Fire Department via Storyful)

KERN COUNTY, California --
Firefighters in California helped rescue a tortoise named Bentley after the 25-year-old became trapped in a hole.

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base

The Sulcata tortoise had been stuck underground for several days before firefighters removed the roots and dirt around him, allowing Bentley to walk out on his own.

The Kern County Fire Department shared video of the rescue on its Instagram page, along with a message:
"Kern County Firefighters from Rosamond and Mojave responded to a request from a resident to help free Bentley, her 25-year-old Sulcata Tortoise. Bentley had been stuck in this hole for several days and could not get himself out. Bentley had not had any food or water. Firefighters were able to cut through the roots that had trapped Bentley and then dug out the dirt around him. Bentley was then able to walk out on his own. Another example of the great work your Kern County Firefighters do every day."

RELATED: Carr Fire: California Highway Patrol helps rescue fawn from fire zone
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesanimalanimal newscute animalsfirefightersrescuepet rescueherou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Woman fears new puppy has a connection to pups rescued in Texarkana
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unleashed dog viciously attacks small dog
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Mountain lion breaks into home and kills house cat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Honor killing' jury ends sentencing deliberations for day
Police: Man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Show More
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
American Idol star Trevor Holmes shares experience on show
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Accused Golden State Killer charged in another 1975 murder
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
More News