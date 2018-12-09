PETS & ANIMALS

Hundreds of reptiles rescued from house fire in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire sparked by a Christmas tree at a home jeopardized the lives of hundreds of reptiles that were inside.

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Several pythons and boa constrictors managed to survive a massive house fire, thanks to quick-acting firefighters who worked to get them out.

The home, located in the River Plantation community, caught fire on Saturday morning and may have possibly been caused by a Christmas tree located in the living room on the first floor.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered several snakes in cages in an upstairs bedroom.
"A dog or a cat, that's one thing," said Lieutenant Bobby Matthews with the Caney Creek Fire Department. "But a snake, that's a whole other animal."

The reptiles were inside glass cages built into the wall and managed to work with the homeowner to get them out.

Five to six-foot pythons and boa constrictors were among some of the snakes that were rescued, and according to the homeowner, those reptiles are now being boarded at a facility in Magnolia.

The rescued snakes are expected to be okay.

"The guys that like or don't mind handling the snakes didn't mind doing it," Lt. Matthews said. "They were more than willing to help the homeowner and the fire marshal get them out."

In addition to the snakes, two dogs also managed to escape the home., but several other reptiles were not as lucky.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and the homeowners say they are grateful to the firefighters for helping to rescue some of their pets.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuelizardssnakehouse fireConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Dashcam shows K-9 deputy nearly hitting dog while driving
Rat seen crawling in high school vending machine
Logan Paul's posts controversial video of tiger cub
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
High lake levels and debris temporarily close Lake Conroe
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Suspect charged in shooting of 7-year-old in Katy
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Boil water notice issued for multiple Houston areas
Columbia releases 1979-style Star Wars coat
Show More
Former Miss Kentucky accused of sending nude photos to a student
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Man pulls gun on officer at Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
More News