Feral hogs tearing up yards in League City neighborhood

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents are asking for help from local officials after they say feral hogs continue to ruin their neighborhood.

Neighbors living in the Park on Clear Creek say their lawns are being destroyed by hogs every few weeks.

Residents have taken photos of the damages and managed to capture the animals on video.

They tell ABC13 they've reported the problem to the city, county and state officials, but are still waiting on solutions.

The animals vary in size, but generally weigh about 200 pounds on average, according to wildlife experts.

The animals are typically active when they're searching for food.

