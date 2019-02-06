PETS & ANIMALS

Caught on video: Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke

EMBED </>More Videos

It was almost as if the woman's dogs, Bella and Sadie, knew they had to act quickly to save her life.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida --
Two dogs jumped into action when their owner collapsed inside her home.

Maureen Hatcher collapsed in her St. Augustine home on Dec. 3 after suffering from a stroke.

It was almost as if her dogs, Bella and Sadie, knew they had to act quickly to save her life.

RELATED: Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
EMBED More News Videos

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.



The dogs were caught on a Ring camera running to the neighbor's home for help.

Moments later, the neighbor found Hatcher in her home and called 911.

Instead of taking Hatcher to the nearest ER, paramedics rushed Hatcher to the comprehensive stroke center at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Dr. Nima Aghaebrahim says it's a decision that likely prevented permanent brain damage.

"When a stroke happens, time is everything," Aghaebrahim said.

Until recently, it was believed patients like Hatcher, who have gone untreated for a long period of time, were in danger. But doctors successfully removed the clot through a new procedure. It involved using dye to find the clot and maneuvering a stent retriever from the fermoral artery in her leg to her neck.

It's a procedure that up until a few years ago was unheard of.

"It's one of the highlights of our career that we're able to help people such as Mrs. Hatcher," Aghaebrahim said.

Hatcher said she is not sure how the dogs got out, as her door always locks automatically.

She believes the door must have been slightly ajar the day she suffered the stroke.

"By rights, I shouldn't be in the shape that I'm in," Hatcher said with Bella and Sadie sitting at her feet. "I am blessed. Very blessed."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal rescuestrokeu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog found stranded on Baytown road in bad condition is recovering
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family of murdered Tomball woman makes plea to find killer
Suspected meth, cocaine among drugs seized during search
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
Woman arrested for DWI was 4 times over the legal limit
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Houston athletes celebrate National Signing Day
Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Show More
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
10 explosions rattle downtown Atlanta, blow manhole covers off; no injuries
Teens with weapons accused of rushing grandmother in car
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Baby or fetus remains found at sewage plant, officials say
More News