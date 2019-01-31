PETS & ANIMALS

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Delaware --
A longtime shelter dog is being recognized for helping to save three kittens trapped in a Wilmington, Delaware storm drain.

Earlier this month, Harvey, a dog who has lived at the Faithful Friends Animal Society for the past four years, started pulling on his leash while walking with a handler.

When Harvey started barking at a storm drain, the worker let him get a little closer.

It turns out, the pup had sniffed out three kittens trapped at the bottom of the drain.

Though it took two full weeks, the shelter's cat department was able to rescue all of Harvey's kittens.

The cat siblings, now named Beta, Bree, and Brewster are currently being fostered with plans to adopt them out soon.

As for Harvey, he's also looking for a good home, preferably as the only pet.

If you're interested in adopting Harvey or the kittens, you can visit the Faithful Friends Animal Society website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newsanimal rescuedogkittensinstagram storiesDelaware
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Houston Puppy Bowl to feature adoptable puppies
Deputies guide 3,000 pound elephant seal back to the beach
Houston Zoo welcomes 2 baby lemurs
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Houston-area archbishop speaks after clergy abuse list released
Student wounded after shooting at Atascocita High School
List of the parishes priests were assigned to amid sex abuse
Houston fugitive arrested after estranged wife's body found
Tiffany Smith, wife of former Houston Texans GM, dies
Houston Astros add rotation arm Wade Miley on 1-year deal
1 person dead after small plane crash near Katy
Show More
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's statement on release of names
HPD Chief Acevedo addresses conspiracy theorists
List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese
What to know about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
More News