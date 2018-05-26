PETS & ANIMALS

ANIMAL RESCUE: Dogs and roosters in recovery after being rescued from fighting ring

A couple of dogs and roosters are on their way to recovery after being saved from a fighting ring in Mississippi.

The dogs, mostly pit bulls, are currently happy with all the attention. But, Angie Green with Dixie Adoptables told WLOX that seeing the dogs in that situation takes a toll on their human benefactors.

"It's a horrific scene when we go out and see something like this, because we're in rescue. That's what we do. But it's always hard to see an animal to be in this shape," said Green.

Although the shape they were in was difficult to see, Dr. Matthew Smith, a veterinarian who rendered first aid Wednesday night, says it could have been worse.

"They were in OK shape. There were a couple with some skin issues and some different conditions there. But as far as the overall condition in the majority of the dogs, they were all in fairly decent shape," said Dr. Smith.

A total of five fighting roosters were also rescued with the dogs.

As for their future, Captain Duane Bowline with the George County Sheriff's Department says the ASPCA has guidelines on how to handle a situation like this.

"One of those things is a surrender form for the owner to surrender the dogs, or relinquish them to us. And we're going to address that," said Captain Bowline.

When most dogs are confiscated from a dog fighting ring, almost all the time they have to be put down, because they are simply too aggressive. That may not be the case with these dogs, as Green says these dogs just need love, like any other animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuedogdog fightingu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News